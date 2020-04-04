Ternio Price Hits $0.0063 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ternio has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $383,372.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

