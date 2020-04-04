Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.45.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $25.54 on Friday, reaching $480.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,437,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.87 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.