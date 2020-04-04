The Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, AirSwap, HitBTC and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02630494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00203789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Livecoin and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

