The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,814. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,748,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.