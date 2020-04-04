TheStreet Downgrades Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) to C+

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.96. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

