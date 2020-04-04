TheStreet Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to D+

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
Shares of FOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 135,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,808. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
