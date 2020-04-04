TheStreet Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to D+

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of FOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 135,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,808. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.