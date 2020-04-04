TheStreet Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to D+

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HCAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 24,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 15.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 18,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $50,567.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $59,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,168. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit makes up about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

