TheStreet Downgrades PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to D

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,811,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 345,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

