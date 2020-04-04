TOKYO Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, TOKYO has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TOKYO has a market cap of $18,642.49 and approximately $183.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007216 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

