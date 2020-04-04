TOP (TOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345,843.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, TOP has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $345,843.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,718,697,291 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.