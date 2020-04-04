Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. Tractor Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Shares of TSCO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,182. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.