Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. Tractor Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Shares of TSCO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,182. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

