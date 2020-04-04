Trane (NYSE:TT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.70.

NYSE:TT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 1,649,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

