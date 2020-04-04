Tripio Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

