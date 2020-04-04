Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Trueblue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

TBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,046. Trueblue has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trueblue will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 4th quarter valued at $21,440,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 113,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

