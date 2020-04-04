Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

