TTC Reaches One Day Volume of $249,106.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $249,106.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.04760786 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 871,997,683 coins and its circulating supply is 414,972,527 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.