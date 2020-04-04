U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON UAI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.15). 39,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.60.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton bought 10,000 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($23,283.35).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

