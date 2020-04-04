Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.55.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. 40,223,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,551,480. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock worth $71,602,400.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. FMR LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $271,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

