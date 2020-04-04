UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 3,748,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

