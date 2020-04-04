UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
NYSE:UBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 3,748,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.
In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
