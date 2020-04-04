UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 1,863,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in UDR by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $135,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

