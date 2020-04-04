Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to Hold by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

UA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,077. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Under Armour by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 419,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.