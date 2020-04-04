Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,738. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 572,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.