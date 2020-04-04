Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

UFI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 98,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

