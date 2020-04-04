Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UFI. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 98,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,491. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

