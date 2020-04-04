Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,044. Unilever has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

