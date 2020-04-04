Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,153. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.