Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.75. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,701. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

