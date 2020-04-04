Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Unisys has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Unisys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

