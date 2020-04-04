UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,202.75 ($15.82).

LON:UTG traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,032.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,151.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

