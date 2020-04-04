United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 751,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,569. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

