United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $101.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $119.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.00. 4,440,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,866. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

