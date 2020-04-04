Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 674,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,203. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

