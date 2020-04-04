Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.57. 120,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,302. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,756,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

