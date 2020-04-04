Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.
Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.