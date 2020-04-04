Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

