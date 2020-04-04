Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 415,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,685. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $484.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

