Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 415,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

