US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

US Foods stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 4,869,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

