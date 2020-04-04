US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.98.

USWS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 342,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,079. The company has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

