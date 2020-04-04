Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $9.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.
VALE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 28,628,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.22.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.