Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $9.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

VALE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 28,628,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vale by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vale by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

