Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $677.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.70 million and the highest is $679.15 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $692.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.49. 211,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,243. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

