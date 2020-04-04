ValuEngine Downgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Sell

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of WUBA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 943,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,545. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. 58.com has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of 58.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after acquiring an additional 769,734 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

