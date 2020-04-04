ValuEngine Downgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Hold

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ADT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,432. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

