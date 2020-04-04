ValuEngine Downgrades AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Sell

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEG. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AEG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

