ValuEngine Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Strong Sell

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Motco bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.