ValuEngine Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Strong Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 259,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP increased its stake in Great Ajax by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 143,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

