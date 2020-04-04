ValuEngine Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Sell

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 364,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.