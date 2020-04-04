ValuEngine Downgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 314,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

