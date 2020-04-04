ValuEngine Downgrades LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) to Hold

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FINMY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.55.

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.