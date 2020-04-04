ValuEngine Downgrades LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) to Hold

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
FINMY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.55.
