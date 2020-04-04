ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Sell

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 157,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,434. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 129,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.