ValuEngine Downgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Vereit by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after buying an additional 1,574,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

